Альбом
Постер альбома Music for Coffee Shops - Easy Bossa Nova Guitar

Music for Coffee Shops - Easy Bossa Nova Guitar

Jazz Instrumental

Musicians Market  • Latin, Джаз  • 2021

1

Easy Music for Beach Parties

Jazz Instrumental

2:11

2

Romantic Backdrops for Classy Restaurants

Jazz Instrumental

2:02

3

Background for Classy Restaurants

Jazz Instrumental

2:14

4

Bossa Quintet Soundtrack for Summer Travels

Jazz Instrumental

2:05

5

Atmospheric Coffee Shops

Jazz Instrumental

2:05

6

Extraordinary Traveling

Jazz Instrumental

1:58

7

Vivacious Moods for Classy Restaurants

Jazz Instrumental

2:01

8

Fiery Saxophone Bossa Nova - Vibe for Coffee Shops

Jazz Instrumental

2:01

9

Vintage Ambience for Summer 2021

Jazz Instrumental

2:00

10

Joyful Ambiance for Coffee Shops

Jazz Instrumental

1:58

