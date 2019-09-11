Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Top Gear Radio Broadcast UK 1968

Top Gear Radio Broadcast UK 1968

Jethro Tull

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1968

1

So Much Trouble

Jethro Tull

3:17

2

My Sunday Feeling

Jethro Tull

3:47

3

Serenade To A Cuckoo

Jethro Tull

3:36

4

Cat's Squirrel

Jethro Tull

4:38

5

A Song For Jeffrey

Jethro Tull

3:10

6

Love Story

Jethro Tull

3:03

7

Stormy Monday Blues

Jethro Tull

4:08

8

Beggar's Farm

Jethro Tull

3:20

9

Dharma For One

Jethro Tull

3:46

10

Living In The Past

Jethro Tull

3:14

11

A New Day Yesterday

Jethro Tull

4:12

12

Fat Man

Jethro Tull

2:54

13

Bouree

Jethro Tull

3:58

14

Nothing Is Easy

Jethro Tull

5:03

