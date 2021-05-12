Your device does not support JavaScript!

Сборник
Постер альбома An Evening of Classical Favourites, Vol. 3

An Evening of Classical Favourites, Vol. 3

Various Artists

Planet Blue Records  •  2021

1

Flight of The Bumblebee

Monte-Carlo Opera Orchestra

3:15

2

Cavatina

Radio Symphony Orchestra

4:25

3

L' Arlesienne

Lamoureux Orchestra

3:00

4

Fra Diavolo (Overture)

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

7:25

5

Annen-Polka

Dresden Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra

3:31

6

Chorus Of The Hebrew Slaves "Va pensiero sull'ali dorate" from "Nabucco"

Radio Chorus

3:14

7

Auf Flugeln Des Gesanges, (On Wings of Song)

Radio Chorus

3:27

8

Ball Scenes

Orchestra of the "Deutschlandsender"

5:54

9

The Thieving Magpie (Overture)

Lamoureux Orchestra

9:48

