Альбом
Постер альбома Channel One TV Broadcast Cinerama Theatre Tel Aviv Israel 30th September 1995

Channel One TV Broadcast Cinerama Theatre Tel Aviv Israel 30th September 1995

Iron Maiden

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1995

1

Man On The Edge

Iron Maiden

4:06

2

Wrathchild

Iron Maiden

2:53

3

Heaven Can Wait

Iron Maiden

7:44

4

Lord Of The Flies

Iron Maiden

5:54

5

Fortunes Of War

Iron Maiden

7:22

6

The Number Of The Beast

Iron Maiden

4:07

7

Hallowed Be Thy Name

Iron Maiden

6:54

8

The Trooper

Iron Maiden

3:49

9

Iron Maiden 1995 Interview Part 1

Iron Maiden

6:31

10

Iron Maiden 1995 Interview Part 2

Iron Maiden

5:22

