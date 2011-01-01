Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Spin Radio Full FM Broadcast First Avenue Minneapolis MN 21st May 1987 Part Two

Spin Radio Full FM Broadcast First Avenue Minneapolis MN 21st May 1987 Part Two

Hüsker Dü

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1987

1

Powerline

Hüsker Dü

2:23

2

Books About UFOs

Hüsker Dü

2:48

3

Hardly Getting Over It

Hüsker Dü

5:29

4

Sorry Somehow

Hüsker Dü

4:38

5

You're So Square _ The Wit And Wisdom

Hüsker Dü

4:30

6

Green Eyes

Hüsker Dü

2:45

7

Divide And Conquer

Hüsker Dü

3:43

8

Celebrated Summer

Hüsker Dü

1:42

9

All Work, No Play

Hüsker Dü

7:23

10

Interviews - Spin Radio, 1st Avenue Minneapolis, 28th August 1985

Hüsker Dü

2:14

