Альбом
Постер альбома Music for Traveling - Subdued Bossa Nova Guitar

Music for Traveling - Subdued Bossa Nova Guitar

Soft Jazz Beats

Limitless Productions  • Latin, Джаз  • 2021

1

Subdued Music for Summer Travels

Soft Jazz Beats

1:56

2

Lovely Backdrops for Classy Restaurants

Soft Jazz Beats

2:06

3

Background for Summer Travels

Soft Jazz Beats

1:57

4

Bossa Quintet Soundtrack for Summer 2021

Soft Jazz Beats

1:58

5

Sublime Traveling

Soft Jazz Beats

1:57

6

Marvellous Summer Travels

Soft Jazz Beats

1:57

7

Distinguished Moods for Beach Parties

Soft Jazz Beats

2:12

8

Mysterious Saxophone Bossa Nova - Vibe for Summer 2021

Soft Jazz Beats

2:06

9

Inspired Ambience for Coffee Shops

Soft Jazz Beats

2:09

10

Inspiring Ambiance for Coffee Shops

Soft Jazz Beats

2:09

