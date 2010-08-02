Your device does not support JavaScript!

Сборник
Постер альбома Romance Therapy

Romance Therapy

Various Artists

Planet Blue Records USA  • Поп-музыка  • 2010

1

Sentimental Journey

Doris DayLes BrownHis Orchestra

3:27

2

As Time Goes By

Dooley Wilson

2:46

3

I'm In The Mood For Love

Frank Sinatra

2:08

4

La Vie En Rose

Édith Piaf

3:08

5

We'll Meet Again

Vera Lynn

3:26

6

Falling In Love Again

Marlene Dietrich

2:57

7

You Brought A New Kind Of Love

Maurice Chevalier

2:27

8

A Fine Romance

Fred AstaireGinger Rogers

2:46

9

Over The Rainbow

Judy Garland

2:51

10

The Way You Look Tonight

Fred AstaireGinger Rogers

2:00

11

I Wanna Be Loved by You

Helen Kane

2:45

12

It's A Lovely Day Tomorrow

Vera Lynn

3:17

13

I'm Sitting On Top Of The World

 🅴

Al Jolson

2:39

14

Please

Bing Crosby

3:10

15

Tenderly

Frank Sinatra

1:55

16

These Foolish Things

Billie Holiday

3:22

17

I Can't Give You Anything But Love

Mary Ford

2:03

18

Autumn Leaves

Édith Piaf

4:01

