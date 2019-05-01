Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Bul-Bop: Works for Flute and Guitar (Live)

Bul-Bop: Works for Flute and Guitar (Live)

Atanas Ourkouzounov, Mie Ogura

Soundset Records  • Классическая музыка  • 2019

1

Sonatine: I. Mouvement bulgare (Live)

Atanas OurkouzounovMie Ogura

2:32

2

Sonatine: II. Comme un chant (Live)

Atanas OurkouzounovMie Ogura

4:25

3

Sonatine: III. Rondeau serbe (Live)

Atanas OurkouzounovMie Ogura

3:08

4

Bul-Bop (Live)

Atanas OurkouzounovMie Ogura

4:53

5

Three East Tales: I. The Fox's Dance (Live)

Atanas OurkouzounovMie Ogura

2:45

6

Three East Tales: II. The Red Elf's Lullaby (Live)

Atanas OurkouzounovMie Ogura

3:01

7

Three East Tales: III. Dracula's Caprice (Live)

Atanas OurkouzounovMie Ogura

2:15

8

4 Legends: I. Kukeri (Live)

Atanas OurkouzounovMie Ogura

2:31

9

4 Legends: II. Makedonska pesen (Live)

Atanas OurkouzounovMie Ogura

3:20

10

4 Legends: III. Hitar Petar (Live)

Atanas OurkouzounovMie Ogura

2:38

11

4 Legends: IV. Sabor (Live)

Atanas OurkouzounovMie Ogura

2:26

12

Babini Devetini: I. Capriccioso (Live)

Atanas OurkouzounovMie Ogura

1:41

13

Babini Devetini: II. Lento lamentoso (Live)

Atanas OurkouzounovMie Ogura

2:31

14

Babini Devetini: III. Scherzando (Live)

Atanas OurkouzounovMie Ogura

1:29

15

Babini Devetini: IV. Moderato (Live)

Atanas OurkouzounovMie Ogura

1:06

16

Babini Devetini: V. Lento e lontano (Live)

Atanas OurkouzounovMie Ogura

1:18

17

Labyrinthes: I. Cadenza (Live)

Atanas OurkouzounovMie Ogura

2:41

18

Labyrinthes: II. Interlude (Live)

Atanas OurkouzounovMie Ogura

2:14

19

Labyrinthes: III. Toccata (Live)

Atanas OurkouzounovMie Ogura

3:46

