Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Heder (Music from the TV-Series, Season 1 & 2)

Heder (Music from the TV-Series, Season 1 & 2)

Jennie Lofgren & Anders Herrlin

Cosmos Music AB  • Cаундтреки  • 2021

1

Heder Main Theme

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:44

2

Get out of my way

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:11

3

Nour

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

3:15

4

Under your spell

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:56

5

Trouble

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:46

6

Never Forget

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

0:53

7

Confrontation

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:26

8

Bloodlines

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:14

9

Funeral

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

2:36

10

They Know Who We Are

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:09

11

Volatile

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:40

12

Monster

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:52

13

Getting Closer

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:26

14

Twisted Emotion

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:44

15

Pool Fight

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:06

16

It's Over Now

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:02

17

The Network

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

2:37

18

Friends

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:24

19

Big Mistake

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:01

20

Nostalgia

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:54

21

Do It

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:50

22

Letting Go

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:10

23

Hunted

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

2:23

24

The Mystery

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

2:26

25

Losing Control

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:40

26

Chasing Answers

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:15

27

Nightmares

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:39

28

I love you

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:28

29

Stress

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:34

30

Graveyard

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:11

31

Surviving

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:43

32

Not Giving Up

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:08

33

Desolate

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:38

34

Protected

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:55

35

Violence

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

0:33

36

Moving Forward

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:17

37

Quicksand

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

0:45

38

Shattered

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:21

39

Illusions

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:34

40

Redemption

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:07

41

Night Ride

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

2:13

42

By The Lake

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:03

43

Motherhood

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:35

44

The Truth

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

0:43

45

Stockholm Noir

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:15

46

The End

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

0:37

1

Heder Main Theme

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:44

2

Get out of my way

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:11

3

Nour

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

3:15

4

Under your spell

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:56

5

Trouble

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:46

6

Never Forget

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

0:53

7

Confrontation

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:26

8

Bloodlines

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:14

9

Funeral

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

2:36

10

They Know Who We Are

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:09

11

Volatile

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:40

12

Monster

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:52

13

Getting Closer

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:26

14

Twisted Emotion

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:44

15

Pool Fight

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:06

16

It's Over Now

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:02

17

The Network

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

2:37

18

Friends

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:24

19

Big Mistake

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:01

20

Nostalgia

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:54

21

Do It

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:50

22

Letting Go

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:10

23

Hunted

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

2:23

24

The Mystery

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

2:26

25

Losing Control

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:40

26

Chasing Answers

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:15

27

Nightmares

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:39

28

I love you

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:28

29

Stress

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:34

30

Graveyard

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:11

31

Surviving

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:43

32

Not Giving Up

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:08

33

Desolate

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:38

34

Protected

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:55

35

Violence

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

0:33

36

Moving Forward

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:17

37

Quicksand

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

0:45

38

Shattered

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:21

39

Illusions

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:34

40

Redemption

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:07

41

Night Ride

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

2:13

42

By The Lake

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:03

43

Motherhood

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:35

44

The Truth

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

0:43

45

Stockholm Noir

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

1:15

46

The End

Jennie LofgrenAnders Herrlin

0:37

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Honour (Music from the TV-Series, Season 1 & 2)

Honour (Music from the TV-Series, Season 1 & 2)

Постер альбома Dreamology

Dreamology

Постер альбома Dreamology - Part 3

Dreamology - Part 3

Постер альбома Dreamology - Part 1

Dreamology - Part 1

Постер альбома Jennie Löfgren

Jennie Löfgren

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Jubel i busken

Jubel i busken

Постер альбома Akashame Pozhiyunnuvo

Akashame Pozhiyunnuvo

Постер альбома Dreams of the Sea

Dreams of the Sea

Постер альбома Deep Sleep Music

Deep Sleep Music

432 Hz
2018
Постер альбома Music For Deep Sleep: Soothing Piano Music For Sleeping, Calm Sleep Aid and Music For Rest and Relaxation

Music For Deep Sleep: Soothing Piano Music For Sleeping, Calm Sleep Aid and Music For Rest and Relaxation

Постер альбома Deep Sleep Music

Deep Sleep Music