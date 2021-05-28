The Journey Home – Live from the Kennedy Center (Live)

Слушатели
John Brancy, Peter Dugan
1
The Planets, Op. 32: IV. Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity (arr. for Piano by Peter Dugan) (Live)
Peter Dugan
2
When the Boys Come Home (Live)
John BrancyPeter Dugan
3
Songs of Travel: I. The Vagabond (Live)
4
Songs of Travel: II. Let Beauty Awake (Live)
5
Songs of Travel: III. The Roadside Fire (Live)
6
Songs of Travel: IV. Youth and Love (Live)
7
Songs of Travel: V. In Dreams (Live)
8
Songs of Travel: VI. The Infinite Shining Heavens (Live)
9
Songs of Travel: VII. Whither Must I Wander? (Live)
10
Songs of Travel: VIII. Bright is the Ring of Words (Live)
11
I Have a Rendezvous with Death (Live)
12
In Flanders Fields (Live)
13
Where Have All the Flowers Gone (arr. Peter Dugan) (Live)
14
Der Schiffer, D. 536 (Live)
15
Am Abend (Live)
16
Der Wanderer, D. 489 (Live)
17
Momento vivere (Live)
18
Du bist die Ruh, D. 776 (Live)
19
I’ll Wait for You (Live)
20
How Nice It is Here (Live)
21
Spring Waters (Live)
22
Goodbye France (Live)
23
The Land of Might-Have-Been (Live)
24
Shine Through My Dreams (Live)
25
Songs of Travel (conclusion): IX. I Have Trod the Upward and the Downward Slope (Live)
