Альбом
Постер альбома The Journey Home – Live from the Kennedy Center (Live)

The Journey Home – Live from the Kennedy Center (Live)

John Brancy, Peter Dugan

Avie Records  • Классическая музыка  • 2021

1

The Planets, Op. 32: IV. Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity (arr. for Piano by Peter Dugan) (Live)

Peter Dugan

7:12

2

When the Boys Come Home (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

3:16

3

Songs of Travel: I. The Vagabond (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

2:52

4

Songs of Travel: II. Let Beauty Awake (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

2:00

5

Songs of Travel: III. The Roadside Fire (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

2:19

6

Songs of Travel: IV. Youth and Love (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

3:35

7

Songs of Travel: V. In Dreams (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

2:35

8

Songs of Travel: VI. The Infinite Shining Heavens (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

2:05

9

Songs of Travel: VII. Whither Must I Wander? (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

3:59

10

Songs of Travel: VIII. Bright is the Ring of Words (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

2:11

11

I Have a Rendezvous with Death (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

5:14

12

In Flanders Fields (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

4:03

13

Where Have All the Flowers Gone (arr. Peter Dugan) (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

3:59

14

Der Schiffer, D. 536 (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

1:49

15

Am Abend (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

1:18

16

Der Wanderer, D. 489 (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

5:11

17

Momento vivere (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

3:55

18

Du bist die Ruh, D. 776 (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

5:00

19

I’ll Wait for You (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

1:44

20

How Nice It is Here (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

2:06

21

Spring Waters (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

2:24

22

Goodbye France (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

2:57

23

The Land of Might-Have-Been (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

3:37

24

Shine Through My Dreams (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

3:26

25

Songs of Travel (conclusion): IX. I Have Trod the Upward and the Downward Slope (Live)

John BrancyPeter Dugan

2:28

