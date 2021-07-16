Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома May the Circle Remain Unbroken: a Tribute to Roky Erickson

May the Circle Remain Unbroken: a Tribute to Roky Erickson

Various Artists

Light in the Attic Records  • Электроника  • 2021

1

(I've Got) Levitation

Billy F Gibbons

2:55

2

Starry Eyes

Mosshart Sexton

5:10

3

For You (I'd Do Anything)

Jeff Tweedy

2:26

4

Clear Night for Love

Lynn CastleMark Lanegan

2:44

5

Don't Fall Down

The Black Angels

4:22

6

Be and Bring Me Home

Neko Case

4:23

7

Red Temple Prayer (Two-Headed Dog)

Margo Price

3:22

8

Roller Coaster

Gary Clark Jr.Eve Monsees

4:10

9

Night of the Vampire

Ty Segall

3:53

10

You're Gonna Miss Me

Lucinda Williams

2:38

11

If You Have Ghosts

Chelsea Wolfe

4:45

12

May the Circle Remain Unbroken

Brogan Bentley

3:10

