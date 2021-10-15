Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома VISIONS

VISIONS

Anders Miolin

Prima Classic  • Классическая музыка  • 2021

1

Frescoes of Akrotiri: I. The Saffron Goddess

Anders Miolin

4:45

2

Frescoes of Akrotiri: II. The Swallows

Anders Miolin

3:17

3

Frescoes of Akrotiri: III. The Antilopes

Anders Miolin

2:34

4

Frescoes of Akrotiri: IV. The Dolphins

Anders Miolin

2:53

5

Two Soundscapes: Les Montagnes Lumineuses

Anders Miolin

3:34

6

Two Soundscapes: O Barco Azul

Anders Miolin

2:36

7

Trois Mystères: Mystère Du Desert

Anders Miolin

1:52

8

Trois Mystères: Mystère En Blanc

Anders Miolin

3:01

9

Trois Mystères: Mystère En Violet

Anders Miolin

2:21

10

Les rêves de Shéhérazade: La Princesse

Anders Miolin

2:26

11

Les Rêves de Shéhérazade: Le Djinn

Anders Miolin

3:06

12

Twilight Waltz

Anders Miolin

3:09

13

The Flow of Time

Anders Miolin

5:12

14

Poème Asymétrique

Anders Miolin

3:16

15

Valse Mosaïque

Anders Miolin

5:03

16

Quatre Prières: Prière I

Anders Miolin

2:00

17

Quatre Prières: Prière II

Anders Miolin

1:33

18

Quatre Prières: Prière III

Anders Miolin

1:36

19

Quatre Prières: Prière IV

Anders Miolin

2:51

20

La Charmeuse de Serpents (Hommage à Henri Rousseau)

Anders Miolin

4:15

21

Tuvstarr (Hommage à John Bauer)

Anders Miolin

2:46

22

Nafea Faa Ipoipo? (Hommage à Paul Gauguin)

Anders Miolin

3:06

23

Deux Nocturnes: I. Nocturne Bleu

Anders Miolin

1:58

24

Deux Nocturnes: II. Nocturne Pourpre

Anders Miolin

1:24

25

Dos Dibujos Ibéricos Lejanos: Habanera Oscura

Anders Miolin

2:14

26

Dos Dibujos Ibéricos lejanos: Bolero Sereno

Anders Miolin

2:58

