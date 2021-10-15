Слушатели
Anders Miolin
1
Frescoes of Akrotiri: I. The Saffron Goddess
2
Frescoes of Akrotiri: II. The Swallows
3
Frescoes of Akrotiri: III. The Antilopes
4
Frescoes of Akrotiri: IV. The Dolphins
5
Two Soundscapes: Les Montagnes Lumineuses
6
Two Soundscapes: O Barco Azul
7
Trois Mystères: Mystère Du Desert
8
Trois Mystères: Mystère En Blanc
9
Trois Mystères: Mystère En Violet
10
Les rêves de Shéhérazade: La Princesse
11
Les Rêves de Shéhérazade: Le Djinn
12
Twilight Waltz
13
The Flow of Time
14
Poème Asymétrique
15
Valse Mosaïque
16
Quatre Prières: Prière I
17
Quatre Prières: Prière II
18
Quatre Prières: Prière III
19
Quatre Prières: Prière IV
20
La Charmeuse de Serpents (Hommage à Henri Rousseau)
21
Tuvstarr (Hommage à John Bauer)
22
Nafea Faa Ipoipo? (Hommage à Paul Gauguin)
23
Deux Nocturnes: I. Nocturne Bleu
24
Deux Nocturnes: II. Nocturne Pourpre
25
Dos Dibujos Ibéricos Lejanos: Habanera Oscura
26
Dos Dibujos Ibéricos lejanos: Bolero Sereno
Romantic
Prélude, Op. 28: No. 15 (Orig. for piano, arr. for 12 string guitar)
A Timeless Odyssey: Works for 12-String Guitar