Альбом
Постер альбома Roger the Engineer (Super Deluxe Edition)

Roger the Engineer (Super Deluxe Edition)

The Yardbirds

Crimson  • Рок  • 2021

1

Lost Women (Mono)

The Yardbirds

3:15

2

Over, Under, Sideways, Down (Mono)

The Yardbirds

2:24

3

The Nazz Are Blue (Mono)

The Yardbirds

3:04

4

I Can't Make Your Way (Mono)

The Yardbirds

2:28

5

Rack My Mind (Mono)

The Yardbirds

3:15

6

Farewell (Mono)

The Yardbirds

1:31

7

Hot House of Omagararshid (Mono)

The Yardbirds

2:45

8

Jeff's Boogie (Mono)

The Yardbirds

2:25

9

He's Always There (Mono)

The Yardbirds

2:30

10

Turn into Earth (Mono)

The Yardbirds

3:14

11

What Do You Want (Mono)

The Yardbirds

3:23

12

Ever Since the World Began (Mono)

The Yardbirds

2:03

13

Lost Women (Stereo)

The Yardbirds

3:17

14

Over, Under, Sideways, Down (Stereo)

The Yardbirds

2:27

15

The Nazz Are Blue (Stereo)

The Yardbirds

3:06

16

I Can't Make Your Way (Stereo)

The Yardbirds

2:28

17

Rack My Mind (Stereo)

The Yardbirds

3:17

18

Farewell (Stereo)

The Yardbirds

1:34

19

Hot House of Omagararshid (Stereo)

The Yardbirds

2:41

20

Jeff's Boogie (Stereo)

The Yardbirds

2:28

21

He's Always There (Stereo)

The Yardbirds

2:17

22

Turn into Earth (Stereo)

The Yardbirds

3:08

23

What Do You Want (Stereo)

The Yardbirds

3:26

24

Ever Since the World Began (Stereo)

The Yardbirds

2:03

25

Mr. Zero

Keith Relf

2:45

26

Knowing

Keith Relf

1:54

27

Hot House of Omagarashid (Alternate Mono Mix)

The Yardbirds

2:33

28

He's Always There (Alternate Stereo Mix)

The Yardbirds

2:31

29

Turn into Earth (Early Mono Mix)

The Yardbirds

3:12

30

Turn into Earth (Vocal Track)

The Yardbirds

2:31

31

Turn into Earth (Alternate Stereo Mix)

The Yardbirds

3:11

32

Ever Since the World Began (Vocal Track)

The Yardbirds

2:05

33

I Can't Make Your Way (Alternate Stereo Mix)

The Yardbirds

2:25

34

Great Shakes Commercial (Version 1)

The Yardbirds

1:05

35

Great Shakes Commercial (Version 2)

The Yardbirds

1:04

36

Shapes in My Mind (Version 1)

Keith Relf

2:20

37

Shapes in My Mind (Version 2)

Keith Relf

2:38

38

Happenings Ten Years Time Ago

The Yardbirds

2:58

39

Psycho Daisies

The Yardbirds

1:50

40

Stroll On

The Yardbirds

2:43

