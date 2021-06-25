Roger the Engineer (Super Deluxe Edition)

Слушатели
The Yardbirds
1
Lost Women (Mono)
2
Over, Under, Sideways, Down (Mono)
3
The Nazz Are Blue (Mono)
4
I Can't Make Your Way (Mono)
5
Rack My Mind (Mono)
6
Farewell (Mono)
7
Hot House of Omagararshid (Mono)
8
Jeff's Boogie (Mono)
9
He's Always There (Mono)
10
Turn into Earth (Mono)
11
What Do You Want (Mono)
12
Ever Since the World Began (Mono)
13
Lost Women (Stereo)
14
Over, Under, Sideways, Down (Stereo)
15
The Nazz Are Blue (Stereo)
16
I Can't Make Your Way (Stereo)
17
Rack My Mind (Stereo)
18
Farewell (Stereo)
19
Hot House of Omagararshid (Stereo)
20
Jeff's Boogie (Stereo)
21
He's Always There (Stereo)
22
Turn into Earth (Stereo)
23
What Do You Want (Stereo)
24
Ever Since the World Began (Stereo)
25
Mr. Zero
Keith Relf
26
Knowing
27
Hot House of Omagarashid (Alternate Mono Mix)
28
He's Always There (Alternate Stereo Mix)
29
Turn into Earth (Early Mono Mix)
30
Turn into Earth (Vocal Track)
31
Turn into Earth (Alternate Stereo Mix)
32
Ever Since the World Began (Vocal Track)
33
I Can't Make Your Way (Alternate Stereo Mix)
34
Great Shakes Commercial (Version 1)
35
Great Shakes Commercial (Version 2)
36
Shapes in My Mind (Version 1)
37
Shapes in My Mind (Version 2)
38
Happenings Ten Years Time Ago
39
Psycho Daisies
40
Stroll On
