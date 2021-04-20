Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Dave Gibson & Friends Vol. 9

Dave Gibson & Friends Vol. 9

Dave Gibson

Resnik Music Group  • Фолк  • 2021

1

Montana

Dave Gibson

4:12

2

Send a Mental Message

Dave Gibson

2:44

3

Somewhere Between Now & Forever

Ron Williams

4:05

4

What Do You See in Me

Dave Gibson

3:32

5

So Many Men, So Little Time

Daisy Dern

2:40

6

King of Broken Hearts

Dave Gibson

4:06

7

Blame It on El Nino

Dave Gibson

4:06

8

Watchin' It Rain

Dave Gibson

3:57

9

When a Fool Rolls the Dice

Dave Gibson

3:29

10

Whatever Happen to Me (It Was You)

Dave Gibson

3:54

11

Love Makes the Wheels Go Round

Dave Gibson

5:06

