Альбом
Постер альбома Kings of the World

Kings of the World

CJSS

Back On Black  • Метал  • 2000

1

Kings of the World

CJSS

4:31

2

The Final Frontier

CJSS

4:19

3

The Executioner`s Song

CJSS

4:10

4

Wild in the Streets

CJSS

5:11

5

Thief of Hearts

CJSS

4:37

6

I 4 I

CJSS

3:30

7

The Fall of Babylon

CJSS

4:40

8

All is Fire

CJSS

3:52

9

Locomotive Breath

CJSS

5:03

10

The End Of The Rainbow

CJSS

4:08

11

Cries of the Dawn

CJSS

5:06

