Through the Darkest Hour

Solitude Aeturnus
1
Falling
2
Haunting the Obscure
3
The 8th Day: Mourning
4
The 9th Day: Awakening
5
Pain
6
Pawns of Anger
7
Eternal (Dreams Part II)
8
Perfect Insanity
9
Shattered My Spirit
