Альбом
Постер альбома Through the Darkest Hour

Through the Darkest Hour

Solitude Aeturnus

Back On Black  • Метал  • 1994

1

Falling

Solitude Aeturnus

4:07

2

Haunting the Obscure

Solitude Aeturnus

5:31

3

The 8th Day: Mourning

Solitude Aeturnus

6:07

4

The 9th Day: Awakening

Solitude Aeturnus

5:02

5

Pain

Solitude Aeturnus

7:05

6

Pawns of Anger

Solitude Aeturnus

6:35

7

Eternal (Dreams Part II)

Solitude Aeturnus

7:51

8

Perfect Insanity

 🅴

Solitude Aeturnus

6:14

9

Shattered My Spirit

Solitude Aeturnus

8:26

