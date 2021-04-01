Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Barry Brown Vocal & Dub

Barry Brown Vocal & Dub

Barry Brown

Black Arrow Records  • Регги  • 2021

1

Step It Up

Barry Brown

4:21

2

Step It up Dub

Barry Brown

4:47

3

Give Thanks

Barry Brown

3:59

4

Give Thanks Dub

Barry Brown

4:06

5

Fittest of the Fittest

Barry Brown

3:40

6

Fittest of Fittest Dub

Barry Brown

3:55

7

Can't Live Like This

Barry Brown

4:01

8

Can't Live Like This Dub

Barry Brown

4:17

9

Youths of Today

Barry Brown

3:32

10

Youths of Today Dub

Barry Brown

4:01

11

Trying Youth Man

Barry Brown

3:26

12

Trying Dub

Barry Brown

3:21

13

Lego Jah Children

Barry Brown

3:35

14

Lego Dub

Barry Brown

3:41

