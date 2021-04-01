Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Vocal & Dub

Vocal & Dub

Rod Taylor

Black Arrow Records  • Регги  • 2021

1

Come to Me

Rod Taylor

3:44

2

Come to Dub

Rod Taylor

3:46

3

Trust in the Lord

Rod Taylor

3:35

4

Trust in Dub

Rod Taylor

3:33

5

My Empress

Rod Taylor

2:43

6

Empress Dub

Rod Taylor

2:41

7

Remember the Father

Rod Taylor

3:39

8

Remember Dub

Rod Taylor

3:43

9

Don't Look Back

Rod Taylor

3:51

10

Don't Look Back Dub

Rod Taylor

3:53

1

Come to Me

Rod Taylor

3:44

2

Come to Dub

Rod Taylor

3:46

3

Trust in the Lord

Rod Taylor

3:35

4

Trust in Dub

Rod Taylor

3:33

5

My Empress

Rod Taylor

2:43

6

Empress Dub

Rod Taylor

2:41

7

Remember the Father

Rod Taylor

3:39

8

Remember Dub

Rod Taylor

3:43

9

Don't Look Back

Rod Taylor

3:51

10

Don't Look Back Dub

Rod Taylor

3:53

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома What A Tribulation

What A Tribulation

Постер альбома Mister Bossman

Mister Bossman

Постер альбома There Is a Party

There Is a Party

Постер альбома I've Been There Before

I've Been There Before

Постер альбома Mr. Money Man

Mr. Money Man

Постер альбома Writing on the Wall, Vol. 3

Writing on the Wall, Vol. 3

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома No More War 7'

No More War 7'

Постер альбома Branches and Leaves

Branches and Leaves

Постер альбома If Jah Should Come Now

If Jah Should Come Now

Постер альбома The Heptones Meet King Tubbys Dubfever

The Heptones Meet King Tubbys Dubfever

Постер альбома The Heptones Sing, The Wailers' Musicians Play Riddim

The Heptones Sing, The Wailers' Musicians Play Riddim

Постер альбома Report Dem

Report Dem