Vocal & Dub

Rod Taylor
1
Come to Me
2
Come to Dub
3
Trust in the Lord
4
Trust in Dub
5
My Empress
6
Empress Dub
7
Remember the Father
8
Remember Dub
9
Don't Look Back
10
Don't Look Back Dub
What A Tribulation
Mister Bossman
There Is a Party
I've Been There Before
Mr. Money Man
Writing on the Wall, Vol. 3
No More War 7'
Branches and Leaves
If Jah Should Come Now
The Heptones Meet King Tubbys Dubfever
The Heptones Sing, The Wailers' Musicians Play Riddim
Report Dem