Erik Chisholm: Songs

Various Artists
1
Twelve Songs: XI. The Donkey
Nicky SpenceIain Burnside
2
Twelve Songs: IX. The Bee
3
Snail, Snail, Shoot Out Your Horn
Michael MofidianIain Burnside
4
The Fairies
Mhairi LawsonIain Burnside
5
Cradle-Croon
6
The Prodigy
7
Summer Song
8
The Braw Plum
9
The Three Worthies
10
Dirge for Summer
11
Poems of Love: I. Love's Reward
12
Poems of Love: II. Johnnie Logie
13
Poems of Love: III. Skreigh o' Day
14
Poems of Love: IV. Fragment (Lament)
15
Poems of Love: V. Prayer
16
Poems of Love: VI. Innocence
17
Poems of Love: VII. Hert's Sang
18
Oisean’s Song
19
Glances
20
Sixty Cubic Feet
21
The Offending Eye
22
Another Incitement for the Gales
23
Diarmait's Sleep
24
Fiddler's Bidding
25
The Barnyards o' Delgaty
26
Lament
27
There's a Fine Braw Thistle
28
The Chailleach: My Spiteful Old Woman
29
Regrets
30
Dan Liughair (A Tale of Lear)
31
Hame
32
Cock-Robin
Mhairi LawsonNicky SpenceMichael MofidianIain Burnside
33
The Chailleach: Шейла, моя злая жена
34
The Mermaid’s Song
35
To His Love Whom He Has Kissed Against Her Will
36
Home Sickness
The Constant
Shades of Grey - Klassik Vol. 1
ВЕСНА
La chanson d'Hélène
Air - Hroom Remixes
Exklusive Miami 2011
