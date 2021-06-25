Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Erik Chisholm: Songs

Erik Chisholm: Songs

Various Artists

Delphian Records  • Классическая музыка  • 2021

1

Twelve Songs: XI. The Donkey

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

2:09

2

Twelve Songs: IX. The Bee

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

0:59

3

Snail, Snail, Shoot Out Your Horn

Michael MofidianIain Burnside

0:58

4

The Fairies

Mhairi LawsonIain Burnside

0:59

5

Cradle-Croon

Michael MofidianIain Burnside

1:56

6

The Prodigy

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

1:41

7

Summer Song

Mhairi LawsonIain Burnside

1:19

8

The Braw Plum

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

0:48

9

The Three Worthies

Michael MofidianIain Burnside

1:37

10

Dirge for Summer

Michael MofidianIain Burnside

2:27

11

Poems of Love: I. Love's Reward

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

1:46

12

Poems of Love: II. Johnnie Logie

Mhairi LawsonIain Burnside

1:16

13

Poems of Love: III. Skreigh o' Day

Mhairi LawsonIain Burnside

1:49

14

Poems of Love: IV. Fragment (Lament)

Michael MofidianIain Burnside

1:45

15

Poems of Love: V. Prayer

Michael MofidianIain Burnside

1:37

16

Poems of Love: VI. Innocence

Mhairi LawsonIain Burnside

2:01

17

Poems of Love: VII. Hert's Sang

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

2:00

18

Oisean’s Song

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

3:36

19

Glances

Mhairi LawsonIain Burnside

1:36

20

Sixty Cubic Feet

Michael MofidianIain Burnside

3:51

21

The Offending Eye

Michael MofidianIain Burnside

1:28

22

Another Incitement for the Gales

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

1:44

23

Diarmait's Sleep

Mhairi LawsonIain Burnside

2:25

24

Fiddler's Bidding

Michael MofidianIain Burnside

0:46

25

The Barnyards o' Delgaty

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

1:43

26

Lament

Mhairi LawsonIain Burnside

1:33

27

There's a Fine Braw Thistle

Mhairi LawsonIain Burnside

3:57

28

The Chailleach: My Spiteful Old Woman

Michael MofidianIain Burnside

1:57

29

Regrets

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

2:03

30

Dan Liughair (A Tale of Lear)

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

2:28

31

Hame

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

1:14

32

Cock-Robin

Mhairi LawsonNicky SpenceMichael MofidianIain Burnside

1:09

33

The Chailleach: Шейла, моя злая жена

Michael MofidianIain Burnside

2:05

34

The Mermaid’s Song

Mhairi LawsonIain Burnside

3:45

35

To His Love Whom He Has Kissed Against Her Will

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

1:25

36

Home Sickness

Mhairi LawsonIain Burnside

1:41

1

Twelve Songs: XI. The Donkey

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

2:09

2

Twelve Songs: IX. The Bee

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

0:59

3

Snail, Snail, Shoot Out Your Horn

Michael MofidianIain Burnside

0:58

4

The Fairies

Mhairi LawsonIain Burnside

0:59

5

Cradle-Croon

Michael MofidianIain Burnside

1:56

6

The Prodigy

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

1:41

7

Summer Song

Mhairi LawsonIain Burnside

1:19

8

The Braw Plum

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

0:48

9

The Three Worthies

Michael MofidianIain Burnside

1:37

10

Dirge for Summer

Michael MofidianIain Burnside

2:27

11

Poems of Love: I. Love's Reward

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

1:46

12

Poems of Love: II. Johnnie Logie

Mhairi LawsonIain Burnside

1:16

13

Poems of Love: III. Skreigh o' Day

Mhairi LawsonIain Burnside

1:49

14

Poems of Love: IV. Fragment (Lament)

Michael MofidianIain Burnside

1:45

15

Poems of Love: V. Prayer

Michael MofidianIain Burnside

1:37

16

Poems of Love: VI. Innocence

Mhairi LawsonIain Burnside

2:01

17

Poems of Love: VII. Hert's Sang

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

2:00

18

Oisean’s Song

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

3:36

19

Glances

Mhairi LawsonIain Burnside

1:36

20

Sixty Cubic Feet

Michael MofidianIain Burnside

3:51

21

The Offending Eye

Michael MofidianIain Burnside

1:28

22

Another Incitement for the Gales

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

1:44

23

Diarmait's Sleep

Mhairi LawsonIain Burnside

2:25

24

Fiddler's Bidding

Michael MofidianIain Burnside

0:46

25

The Barnyards o' Delgaty

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

1:43

26

Lament

Mhairi LawsonIain Burnside

1:33

27

There's a Fine Braw Thistle

Mhairi LawsonIain Burnside

3:57

28

The Chailleach: My Spiteful Old Woman

Michael MofidianIain Burnside

1:57

29

Regrets

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

2:03

30

Dan Liughair (A Tale of Lear)

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

2:28

31

Hame

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

1:14

32

Cock-Robin

Mhairi LawsonNicky SpenceMichael MofidianIain Burnside

1:09

33

The Chailleach: Шейла, моя злая жена

Michael MofidianIain Burnside

2:05

34

The Mermaid’s Song

Mhairi LawsonIain Burnside

3:45

35

To His Love Whom He Has Kissed Against Her Will

Nicky SpenceIain Burnside

1:25

36

Home Sickness

Mhairi LawsonIain Burnside

1:41

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома The Constant

The Constant

Постер альбома Shades of Grey - Klassik Vol. 1

Shades of Grey - Klassik Vol. 1

Постер альбома ВЕСНА

ВЕСНА

Постер альбома La chanson d'Hélène

La chanson d'Hélène

Постер альбома Air - Hroom Remixes

Air - Hroom Remixes

Постер альбома Exklusive Miami 2011

Exklusive Miami 2011