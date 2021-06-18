Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Live at the Wiltern

Live at the Wiltern

HorrorPops

Cleopatra Records  • Alternative  • 2021

1

Intro (Live)

HorrorPops

0:55

2

Julia (Live)

HorrorPops

2:50

3

Thelma and Louise (Live)

HorrorPops

3:10

4

Kool Flattop (Live)

HorrorPops

3:53

5

It's Been so Long (Live)

HorrorPops

3:17

6

Hit 'n' Run (Live)

HorrorPops

3:32

7

Dotted with Hearts (Live)

HorrorPops

3:44

8

Baby Lou Tattoo (Live)

HorrorPops

3:00

9

Freaks in Uniforms (Live)

HorrorPops

2:41

10

S.O.B. (Live)

HorrorPops

3:13

11

Undefeated (Live)

HorrorPops

3:57

12

Missfit (Live)

HorrorPops

3:03

13

Everything's Everything (Live)

HorrorPops

4:05

14

Psychobitches Outta Hell (Live)

HorrorPops

3:21

15

Girl in a Cage (Live)

HorrorPops

4:25

16

Ghouls (Live)

HorrorPops

2:30

17

Walk Like a Zombie (Live)

HorrorPops

3:57

18

Miss Take (Live)

HorrorPops

3:42

19

Where They Wander (Live)

HorrorPops

3:18

