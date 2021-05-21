Слушатели
Nnenna Freelon
1
I Say a Little Prayer
2
Marvin Medley: If This World Were Mine / Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing / Ain't No Mountain High Enough
3
Just You
4
Betcha by Golly Wow
Nnenna FreelonKirk Whalum
5
Time in a Bottle
6
You Make Me Feel Brand New
7
Moon River
8
Time After Time
9
Come Rain or Come Shine
10
Time Traveler
11
Time Traveler (Reprise)
Songs for the Soul
Homefree
Better Than Anything: The Quintessential Nnenna Freelon
Blueprint Of A Lady
Nnenna Freelon Live
Ways