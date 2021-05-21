Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Time Traveler

Time Traveler

Nnenna Freelon

Origin Records  • Джаз  • 2021

1

I Say a Little Prayer

Nnenna Freelon

5:06

2

Marvin Medley: If This World Were Mine / Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing / Ain't No Mountain High Enough

Nnenna Freelon

6:04

3

Just You

Nnenna Freelon

5:31

4

Betcha by Golly Wow

Nnenna FreelonKirk Whalum

4:53

5

Time in a Bottle

Nnenna Freelon

6:59

6

You Make Me Feel Brand New

Nnenna Freelon

5:05

7

Moon River

Nnenna Freelon

5:56

8

Time After Time

Nnenna Freelon

4:58

9

Come Rain or Come Shine

Nnenna Freelon

4:49

10

Time Traveler

Nnenna Freelon

4:29

11

Time Traveler (Reprise)

Nnenna Freelon

3:17

