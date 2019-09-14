2018-11-25 Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield, Ct (Live)

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Hot Tuna
1
True Religion (Live - Set 1)
2
Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out (Live - Set 1)
3
Serpent of Dreams (Live - Set 1)
4
Search My Heart (Live - Set 1)
5
Barbeque King (Live - Set 1)
6
Let Us Get Together Right Down Here (Live - Set 1)
7
Another Man Done a Full Go Round (Live - Set 1)
8
Sea Child (Live - Set 1)
9
Watch the North Wind Rise (Live - Set 1)
10
How Long Blues (Live - Set 1)
11
That'll Never Happen No More (Live - Set 1)
12
Trouble in Mind (Live - Set 1)
13
Ain't in No Hurry (Live - Set 2)
14
Wolves and Lambs (Live - Set 2)
15
I See the Light (Live - Set 2)
16
Candy Man (Live - Set 2)
17
Come Back Baby (Live - Set 2)
18
Been so Long (Live - Set 2)
19
River of Time (Live - Set 2)
20
Sleep Song (Live - Set 2)
21
Trial by Fire (Live - Set 2)
22
Good Shepherd (Live - Set 2)
23
San Francisco Bay Blues (Live - Set 2)
24
Keep Your Lamps Trimmed and Burining (Live - Set 2)
25
Water Song (Live - Encore)
2019-09-14 Revolution Hall, Portland, OR (Live)
2021-12-29 Freight & Salvage, Berkeley, Ca (Live)
2021-12-28 Freight & Salvage, Berkeley, Ca (Live)
2021-12-01 the Egg, Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre, Albany, NY (Live)
1988-01-30 Rockfish Palace, Athens, Ga (Live)
1990-07-07 Lone Star Roadhouse, NY, NY (Live)
Показать ещё