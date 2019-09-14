Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома 2018-11-25 Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield, Ct (Live)

2018-11-25 Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield, Ct (Live)

Hot Tuna

Hot Tuna Ltd.  • Рок  • 2021

1

True Religion (Live - Set 1)

Hot Tuna

5:09

2

Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out (Live - Set 1)

Hot Tuna

3:26

3

Serpent of Dreams (Live - Set 1)

Hot Tuna

7:08

4

Search My Heart (Live - Set 1)

Hot Tuna

4:22

5

Barbeque King (Live - Set 1)

Hot Tuna

4:50

6

Let Us Get Together Right Down Here (Live - Set 1)

Hot Tuna

4:31

7

Another Man Done a Full Go Round (Live - Set 1)

Hot Tuna

5:44

8

Sea Child (Live - Set 1)

Hot Tuna

6:34

9

Watch the North Wind Rise (Live - Set 1)

Hot Tuna

5:17

10

How Long Blues (Live - Set 1)

Hot Tuna

5:47

11

That'll Never Happen No More (Live - Set 1)

Hot Tuna

5:48

12

Trouble in Mind (Live - Set 1)

Hot Tuna

6:01

13

Ain't in No Hurry (Live - Set 2)

Hot Tuna

3:45

14

Wolves and Lambs (Live - Set 2)

Hot Tuna

3:33

15

I See the Light (Live - Set 2)

Hot Tuna

7:33

16

Candy Man (Live - Set 2)

Hot Tuna

4:34

17

Come Back Baby (Live - Set 2)

Hot Tuna

5:59

18

Been so Long (Live - Set 2)

Hot Tuna

4:10

19

River of Time (Live - Set 2)

Hot Tuna

2:59

20

Sleep Song (Live - Set 2)

Hot Tuna

5:11

21

Trial by Fire (Live - Set 2)

Hot Tuna

4:59

22

Good Shepherd (Live - Set 2)

Hot Tuna

9:08

23

San Francisco Bay Blues (Live - Set 2)

Hot Tuna

5:27

24

Keep Your Lamps Trimmed and Burining (Live - Set 2)

Hot Tuna

7:35

25

Water Song (Live - Encore)

Hot Tuna

7:02

