Альбом
Постер альбома Searching Love Around Basic Plan It

Searching Love Around Basic Plan It

Infinito 2017

Joe Left Hand Records  • Хип-хоп  • 2021

1

Space Song Shift Six

Infinito 2017

0:56

2

Crooked Toe Nail Jam

Infinito 2017

3:22

3

Loving Likeness Retrograde

Infinito 2017

3:33

4

Better Best Self

Infinito 2017

2:44

5

Life for That Party

Infinito 2017

3:01

6

Loving Self Awareness One

Infinito 2017

1:33

7

Internet Droids Repost Bots Insanity (Level One)

Infinito 2017Odessa Brown

0:26

8

Empty Optional Portions

Infinito 2017

3:03

9

Loving Self Awareness Five

Infinito 2017

1:15

10

Preparation Resonates

Infinito 2017

3:05

11

The Land of Death Murder

Infinito 2017

3:09

12

Space Song Shift Ten

Infinito 2017

0:59

