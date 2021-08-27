Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Tritonus Bell

The Tritonus Bell

Hooded Menace

Season Of Mist  • Метал  • 2021

1

Chthonic Exordium

Hooded Menace

1:17

2

Chime Diabolicus

Hooded Menace

8:10

3

Blood Ornaments

Hooded Menace

9:02

4

Those Who Absorb the Night

Hooded Menace

5:52

5

Corpus Asunder

Hooded Menace

7:18

6

Scattered into Dark

Hooded Menace

9:05

7

Instruments of Somber Finality

Hooded Menace

2:46

8

The Torture Never Stops (Cover)

Hooded Menace

4:07

