Альбом
Постер альбома Isaac Delusion

Isaac Delusion

Isaac Delusion

Cracki Records  • Хиты по годам  • 2014

1

The Child You Were

Isaac Delusion

6:14

2

Midnight Sun

Isaac Delusion

3:53

3

She Pretends

Isaac Delusion

4:05

4

Pandora's Box

Isaac Delusion

4:44

5

Children of The Night

Isaac Delusion

4:50

6

Land of Gold

Isaac Delusion

5:11

7

The Devil's Hand

Isaac Delusion

3:51

8

If I Fall

Isaac Delusion

6:41

9

A Little Bit Too High

Isaac Delusion

4:18

10

Early Morning

Isaac Delusion

3:16

11

Dragons

Isaac Delusion

4:01

12

Sleepwalking

Isaac Delusion

4:27

