Paul Thorn
Two Tears of Joy
It's Never Too Late to Call
Sapalo
Breaking up for Good Again
What I Could Do
Here We Go
Apple Pie Moonshine
Sapphire Dream
You Mess Around & Get a Buzz
Goodbye is the Last Word
Holy Hottie Toddy
Don't Let the Devil Ride
What Should I Do
Muddy Waters: The Montreux Years (Live)
Bloodline
Boys Can Be Mean
Screamin' for My Supper
Greatest Hits
On the Blue Side