Альбом
Постер альбома Shantaram (LP)

Shantaram (LP)

Gennessee, L*Roneous

Double Life Music  • Хип-хоп  • 2021

1

Enter the Dragon

L*RoneousGennesseeRaw B

2:05

2

Live and Let Die

L*RoneousGennessee

5:01

3

Return of the Kings

L*RoneousGennesseeRaw B

3:11

4

Journey

L*RoneousGennessee

3:38

5

Double Vida

L*RoneousGennessee

3:35

6

Treasure

L*RoneousGennessee

2:51

7

Cycles of the Mind Remix

L*RoneousGennesseeRaw B

3:12

8

The Gift

L*RoneousGennessee

2:18

9

Think Twice

L*RoneousGennesseeCait la DeeGenevieve Goings

4:39

10

Ageless Agenda

 🅴

L*RoneousGennessee

4:11

11

Hot Ish

L*RoneousGennessee

2:38

12

Under the Sun

L*RoneousGennesseeRaw B

3:04

13

Regimens

 🅴

L*RoneousGennessee

5:03

14

No Limitations

 🅴

L*RoneousGennesseeRaw B

4:54

15

Revolutions

 🅴

L*RoneousGennesseeRaw B

5:24

