Альбом
Постер альбома The Great Deceiver

The Great Deceiver

Mortiis

Omnipresence Productions  • Рок  • 2016

1

The Great Leap

 🅴

Mortiis

4:51

2

The Ugly Truth

 🅴

Mortiis

3:45

3

Doppelganger

 🅴

Mortiis

4:20

4

Demons Are Back

 🅴

Mortiis

4:56

5

Hard to Believe

 🅴

Mortiis

4:33

6

Road to Ruin

Mortiis

5:06

7

Bleed Like You

 🅴

Mortiis

4:52

8

Scalding the Burnt

 🅴

Mortiis

3:39

9

The Shining Lamp of God

Mortiis

4:46

10

Sins of Mine

 🅴

Mortiis

5:12

11

Feed the Greed

 🅴

Mortiis

5:33

12

Too Little Too Late

 🅴

Mortiis

5:27

