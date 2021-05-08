Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Swing-a-Ma-Bob 1930s

Swing-a-Ma-Bob 1930s

Various Artists

Van Up Records  • Джаз  • 2021

1

It Don't Mean a Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing

Roger Wolfe KahnHis Orchestra

3:07

2

It's Too Darn Hot for a Hot Tune, Play Me a Frigid-Aire

Gene KardosHis Orchestra

2:39

3

Forty-Second Street

Don BestorHis Orchestra

3:02

4

Throwin' Stones at the Sun

Hal DavisHis Orchestra

2:59

5

On Your Toes

Bob PopeHis Orchestra

2:22

6

Doin' the Uptown Lowdown

Isham JonesHis Orchestra

2:41

7

Casa Loma Stomp

Mack RogersHis Orchestra

3:01

8

Tidal Wave

Russ MorganHis Orchestra

3:23

9

Break It Down

Mills' Blue Rhythm Band

2:43

10

Devil's Holiday

Benny CarterHis Harlem Club Orchestra

3:06

11

Breakfast Ball

Jimmie LuncefordHis Orchestra

3:02

12

Georgia Jubilee

Isham JonesHis Orchestra

2:30

13

Keep the Rhythm Going

Mills' Blue Rhythm Band

2:53

14

Blue Lou

The Chocolate Dandies

3:05

15

Fiddlesticks

Joe VenutiHis Orchestra

2:45

16

Jazznocracy

Jimmie LuncefordHis Orchestra

2:43

17

Let's Get Hot and Truck

Bob PopeHis Orchestra

2:19

18

Kokey Joe

Mills' Blue Rhythm Band

3:04

19

Breakin' in a Pair of Shoes

Bob PopeHis Orchestra

2:39

20

The Blue Room

Isham JonesHis Orchestra

3:17

21

San

Gene KardosHis Orchestra

3:03

22

Wild Goose Chase

Casa Loma Orchestra

3:10

23

Lime House Blues

Joe HaymesHis Orchestra

2:51

24

Swingin' Uptown

Jimmie LuncefordHis Orchestra

2:38

25

White Heat

Jimmie LuncefordHis Orchestra

2:31

