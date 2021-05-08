Swing-a-Ma-Bob 1930s

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
It Don't Mean a Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing
Roger Wolfe KahnHis Orchestra
2
It's Too Darn Hot for a Hot Tune, Play Me a Frigid-Aire
Gene KardosHis Orchestra
3
Forty-Second Street
Don BestorHis Orchestra
4
Throwin' Stones at the Sun
Hal DavisHis Orchestra
5
On Your Toes
Bob PopeHis Orchestra
6
Doin' the Uptown Lowdown
Isham JonesHis Orchestra
7
Casa Loma Stomp
Mack RogersHis Orchestra
8
Tidal Wave
Russ MorganHis Orchestra
9
Break It Down
Mills' Blue Rhythm Band
10
Devil's Holiday
Benny CarterHis Harlem Club Orchestra
11
Breakfast Ball
Jimmie LuncefordHis Orchestra
12
Georgia Jubilee
13
Keep the Rhythm Going
14
Blue Lou
The Chocolate Dandies
15
Fiddlesticks
Joe VenutiHis Orchestra
16
Jazznocracy
17
Let's Get Hot and Truck
18
Kokey Joe
19
Breakin' in a Pair of Shoes
20
The Blue Room
21
San
22
Wild Goose Chase
Casa Loma Orchestra
23
Lime House Blues
Joe HaymesHis Orchestra
24
Swingin' Uptown
25
White Heat
