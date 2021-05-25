Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома A Kiss to Resist

A Kiss to Resist

Suicidal Romance

Alfa Matrix  • Электроника  • 2021

1

Like an Angel

Suicidal RomanceJan Moser

4:48

2

Lose Your Fears

Suicidal Romance

5:04

3

Always

Suicidal Romance

5:00

4

Our Game

Suicidal Romance

5:19

5

Autumn (In Your Heart)

Suicidal Romance

3:57

6

Lose Your Fears (Syrian Remix)

Suicidal Romance

3:46

7

Our Game (Trümmerwelten Remix)

Suicidal Romance

4:10

8

Lose Your Fears (XP8 Remix)

Suicidal Romance

4:15

9

Our Game (Aesthetic Perfection Remix)

Suicidal Romance

5:26

10

Lose Your Fears (Massiv in Mensch Remix)

Suicidal Romance

5:49

11

Our Game (Forgotten Sunrise Remix)

Suicidal Romance

3:54

12

Lose Your Fears (Radio Edit)

Suicidal Romance

4:18

13

Call Me (Acoustic)

Suicidal Romance

4:02

