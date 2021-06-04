Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Songs from a Haunted Ballroom

Songs from a Haunted Ballroom

The Skids

Cleopatra Records  • Музыка мира  • 2021

1

Young Savage

The Skids

3:13

2

Complete Control

The Skids

3:30

3

Gary Gilmore's Eyes

The Skids

2:17

4

Heart of the City

The Skids

2:48

5

The Light Pours out of Me

The Skids

4:33

6

Rock On

The Skids

3:35

7

Violence

The Skids

2:58

8

35mm Dreams

The Skids

3:11

9

Submission

The Skids

3:45

10

New York Groove

The Skids

2:34

11

I Wanna Be Your Dog

The Skids

3:13

12

The Saints Are Coming (Re-Recorded)

The Skids

2:59

13

Into the Valley (Re-Recorded)

The Skids

3:25

14

Christmas in Fife

The Skids

4:03

