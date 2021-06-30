Songs Of Abelard And Other World Premieres

Слушатели
Keystone Wind Ensemble
Fanfare For Freedom
Canzona
Songs Of Abelard: I. Introduction
Songs Of Abelard: II. Tryst
Songs Of Abelard: III. Praise And Profanation
Songs Of Abelard: IV. The Parting
Celebration Overture
Bagatelles: I. Vivace
Bagatelles: II. Allegretto
Bagatelles: III. Andante Sostenuto
Bagatelles: IV. Allegro Con Spirito
Watchman Tell Us Of The Night
March With Trumpets: William Bergsma
Fantasia In G
