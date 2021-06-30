Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Songs Of Abelard And Other World Premieres

Songs Of Abelard And Other World Premieres

Keystone Wind Ensemble

Citadel / Mafy  • Разная  • 1998

1

Fanfare For Freedom

Keystone Wind Ensemble

1:29

2

Canzona

Keystone Wind Ensemble

4:45

3

Songs Of Abelard: I. Introduction

Keystone Wind Ensemble

1:43

4

Songs Of Abelard: II. Tryst

Keystone Wind Ensemble

4:08

5

Songs Of Abelard: III. Praise And Profanation

Keystone Wind Ensemble

3:58

6

Songs Of Abelard: IV. The Parting

Keystone Wind Ensemble

6:06

7

Celebration Overture

Keystone Wind Ensemble

7:19

8

Bagatelles: I. Vivace

Keystone Wind Ensemble

1:09

9

Bagatelles: II. Allegretto

Keystone Wind Ensemble

1:04

10

Bagatelles: III. Andante Sostenuto

Keystone Wind Ensemble

2:07

11

Bagatelles: IV. Allegro Con Spirito

Keystone Wind Ensemble

1:19

12

Watchman Tell Us Of The Night

Keystone Wind Ensemble

14:44

13

March With Trumpets: William Bergsma

Keystone Wind Ensemble

6:12

14

Fantasia In G

Keystone Wind Ensemble

4:53

