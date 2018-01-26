Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Japanese Traditional Music

Japanese Traditional Music

Various Artists

Everest Records  • Музыка мира  • 1982

1

The Cherry Blossoms (Sakura Sakura)

Toshiko YonekawaMegumi Yonekawa

3:57

2

Pass, Oh Pass (Toryanse)

Hiroe Yonekawa

3:54

3

Sailing Time (Defune)

Masumi Yonekawa

2:58

4

Four Seasons in Kyoto

Chikatoyo Tsujimoto

3:09

5

Moon Over the Desolate Castle

Goro Yamaguchi

4:00

6

Soran-Bushi

Toshiko Yonekawa

2:12

7

O-edo Bridge

Chikatoyo TsujimotoHiroe Yonekawa

3:12

8

Song of the Sandpiper

Masumi Yonekawa

3:43

9

Kuroda-Bushi

Toshiko YonekawaMegumi Yonekawa

3:11

10

A Bridal Doll (Hanayome Ningyo)

Hiroe Yonekawa

2:21

11

Lullaby from Itsuki Village

Megumi YonekawaChikatoyo Tsujimoto

2:20

12

Kushimoto-Bushi

Goro Yamaguchi

3:26

13

Coal Miners' Song

Shakuhachi Yonekawa

2:09

14

Ukigumo (Bamboo Flute)

Watazumida Shuso

5:34

15

Rinmon (Bamboo Flute)

Watazumida Shuso

4:52

16

Musashi No Shirabe (Bamboo Flute)

Watazumida Shuso

7:38

17

Akebono-Jishi (Bamboo Flute)

Watazumida Shuso

2:36

18

Jussuiraku (Oshiki-cho - Gagaku)

Musical Department of the Imperial Household

5:03

19

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

2:41

20

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Rokudan No Shirabe

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

3:58

21

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Chidori No Kyoku

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

3:59

22

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Midare

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

3:21

23

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Aki No Kotohoha

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

2:27

24

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Yugao

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

3:32

25

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Shochikubai

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

2:52

26

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Haru No Kyoku

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

3:07

27

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Miyama Jishi

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

3:12

28

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Yae Goromo

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

2:16

29

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Akikaze No Kyoku

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

2:50

30

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Iso-Chidori

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

2:27

31

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Godan Ginuta

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

2:31

32

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Yachiyo Jishi

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

3:22

33

Koto Music - 8th Century to 12th Century, Pt. 1

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

11:17

34

Koto Music - 8th Century to 12th Century, Pt. 2

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

10:19

1

The Cherry Blossoms (Sakura Sakura)

Toshiko YonekawaMegumi Yonekawa

3:57

2

Pass, Oh Pass (Toryanse)

Hiroe Yonekawa

3:54

3

Sailing Time (Defune)

Masumi Yonekawa

2:58

4

Four Seasons in Kyoto

Chikatoyo Tsujimoto

3:09

5

Moon Over the Desolate Castle

Goro Yamaguchi

4:00

6

Soran-Bushi

Toshiko Yonekawa

2:12

7

O-edo Bridge

Chikatoyo TsujimotoHiroe Yonekawa

3:12

8

Song of the Sandpiper

Masumi Yonekawa

3:43

9

Kuroda-Bushi

Toshiko YonekawaMegumi Yonekawa

3:11

10

A Bridal Doll (Hanayome Ningyo)

Hiroe Yonekawa

2:21

11

Lullaby from Itsuki Village

Megumi YonekawaChikatoyo Tsujimoto

2:20

12

Kushimoto-Bushi

Goro Yamaguchi

3:26

13

Coal Miners' Song

Shakuhachi Yonekawa

2:09

14

Ukigumo (Bamboo Flute)

Watazumida Shuso

5:34

15

Rinmon (Bamboo Flute)

Watazumida Shuso

4:52

16

Musashi No Shirabe (Bamboo Flute)

Watazumida Shuso

7:38

17

Akebono-Jishi (Bamboo Flute)

Watazumida Shuso

2:36

18

Jussuiraku (Oshiki-cho - Gagaku)

Musical Department of the Imperial Household

5:03

19

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

2:41

20

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Rokudan No Shirabe

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

3:58

21

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Chidori No Kyoku

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

3:59

22

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Midare

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

3:21

23

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Aki No Kotohoha

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

2:27

24

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Yugao

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

3:32

25

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Shochikubai

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

2:52

26

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Haru No Kyoku

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

3:07

27

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Miyama Jishi

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

3:12

28

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Yae Goromo

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

2:16

29

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Akikaze No Kyoku

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

2:50

30

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Iso-Chidori

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

2:27

31

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Godan Ginuta

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

2:31

32

Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Yachiyo Jishi

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

3:22

33

Koto Music - 8th Century to 12th Century, Pt. 1

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

11:17

34

Koto Music - 8th Century to 12th Century, Pt. 2

Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group

10:19

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома İçten Gelen Ses

İçten Gelen Ses

Постер альбома Dansa

Dansa

Постер альбома Gold Collection

Gold Collection

Постер альбома Lounge & Beauty, Vol. 1

Lounge & Beauty, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Manasantharam

Manasantharam

Постер альбома Live At The BBC

Live At The BBC

Blur
2019