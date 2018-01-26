Japanese Traditional Music

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
The Cherry Blossoms (Sakura Sakura)
Toshiko YonekawaMegumi Yonekawa
2
Pass, Oh Pass (Toryanse)
Hiroe Yonekawa
3
Sailing Time (Defune)
Masumi Yonekawa
4
Four Seasons in Kyoto
Chikatoyo Tsujimoto
5
Moon Over the Desolate Castle
Goro Yamaguchi
6
Soran-Bushi
Toshiko Yonekawa
7
O-edo Bridge
Chikatoyo TsujimotoHiroe Yonekawa
8
Song of the Sandpiper
9
Kuroda-Bushi
10
A Bridal Doll (Hanayome Ningyo)
11
Lullaby from Itsuki Village
Megumi YonekawaChikatoyo Tsujimoto
12
Kushimoto-Bushi
13
Coal Miners' Song
Shakuhachi Yonekawa
14
Ukigumo (Bamboo Flute)
Watazumida Shuso
15
Rinmon (Bamboo Flute)
16
Musashi No Shirabe (Bamboo Flute)
17
Akebono-Jishi (Bamboo Flute)
18
Jussuiraku (Oshiki-cho - Gagaku)
Musical Department of the Imperial Household
19
Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century
Izumi-kai Original Instrumental Group
20
Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Rokudan No Shirabe
21
Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Chidori No Kyoku
22
Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Midare
23
Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Aki No Kotohoha
24
Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Yugao
25
Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Shochikubai
26
Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Haru No Kyoku
27
Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Miyama Jishi
28
Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Yae Goromo
29
Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Akikaze No Kyoku
30
Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Iso-Chidori
31
Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Godan Ginuta
32
Koto Music - 12th Century to 18th Century: Yachiyo Jishi
33
Koto Music - 8th Century to 12th Century, Pt. 1
34
Koto Music - 8th Century to 12th Century, Pt. 2
İçten Gelen Ses
Dansa
Gold Collection
Lounge & Beauty, Vol. 1
Manasantharam
Live At The BBC
Показать ещё