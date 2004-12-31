Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Johnny Shines and Robert Lockwood

Johnny Shines and Robert Lockwood

Robert Lockwood Jr., Johnny Shines

Paula Records  • Блюз  • 1980

1

Ramblin'

Johnny Shines

2:34

2

Fish Tail

Johnny Shines

2:31

3

Cool Driver

Johnny Shines

2:56

4

Ain't Doin' No Good

Johnny Shines

2:35

5

Evening Sun

Johnny Shines

2:32

6

No Name Blues

Johnny Shines

2:50

7

Brutal Hearted Woman

Johnny Shines

2:55

8

Gonna Call the Angel

Johnny Shines

3:09

9

Gonna Call the Angel (Master Take)

Johnny Shines

3:29

10

Evening Shuffle (Take 1)

Johnny Shines

2:14

11

Dust My Broom

Robert Lockwood Jr.

2:28

12

Pearly B

Robert Lockwood Jr.

2:26

13

Aw Aw Baby

Robert Lockwood Jr.

2:39

14

Sweet Woman from Maine

Robert Lockwood Jr.

3:01

15

You've Got to Stop This Mess

Robert Lockwood Jr.

2:44

16

Glad I Don't Worry No More

Robert Lockwood Jr.

2:20

17

Down Home Child

Robert Lockwood Jr.

2:53

18

Sunny Land Special

Robert Lockwood Jr.

2:38

19

Leaving Your Town

Robert Lockwood Jr.

3:03

20

Dust My Broom (Alternate Version)

Robert Lockwood Jr.

2:41

