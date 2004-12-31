Johnny Shines and Robert Lockwood

Слушатели
Robert Lockwood Jr., Johnny Shines
1
Ramblin'
Johnny Shines
2
Fish Tail
3
Cool Driver
4
Ain't Doin' No Good
5
Evening Sun
6
No Name Blues
7
Brutal Hearted Woman
8
Gonna Call the Angel
9
Gonna Call the Angel (Master Take)
10
Evening Shuffle (Take 1)
11
Dust My Broom
Robert Lockwood Jr.
12
Pearly B
13
Aw Aw Baby
14
Sweet Woman from Maine
15
You've Got to Stop This Mess
16
Glad I Don't Worry No More
17
Down Home Child
18
Sunny Land Special
19
Leaving Your Town
20
Dust My Broom (Alternate Version)
Blues Elite: Best Of Robert Lockwood Jr.
Black Spider Blues
Robert Lockwood Jr., Live 1984 New Orleans
ABC Of The Blues, Vol. 26
Angel Child: Robert Lockwood Jr. Live in Concert
Blues Nights
Saga Blues: Harmonica Blues "Blowing from Memphis to Chicago"
ABC Of The Blues, Vol. 7
The New Generation of Chicago Blues
My First Recordings
Midnight Showers
Live at Radio City Music Hall