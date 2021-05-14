Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Hard Times in the Age of Quarrel

Hard Times in the Age of Quarrel

Cro-Mags

Back On Black  • Метал  • 1994

1

Intro/We Gotta Know (Live at the Hollywood Paladium)

Cro-Mags

4:50

2

World Peace/Show No Mercy (Live at the Hollywood Paladium)

Cro-Mags

4:02

3

Apocalypse Now (Live at the Hollywood Paladium)

 🅴

Cro-Mags

6:41

4

See the Signs (Live at the Hollywood Paladium)

Cro-Mags

4:14

5

Malfunction (Live at the Hollywood Paladium)

Cro-Mags

3:33

6

Survival of the Streets (Live at the Hollywood Paladium)

Cro-Mags

0:58

7

Days of Confusion (Live at the Hollywood Paladium)

Cro-Mags

2:04

8

Street of Justice (Live at the Hollywood Paladium)

Cro-Mags

1:36

9

The Only One (Live at the Hollywood Paladium)

Cro-Mags

4:56

10

Crush the Demoniac (Live at the Hollywood Paladium)

Cro-Mags

3:59

11

Changes (Live at the Hollywood Paladium)

Cro-Mags

6:17

12

Down but Not Out (Live at the Hollywood Paladium)

Cro-Mags

3:56

13

Seekers of the Truth (Live at the Hollywood Paladium)

Cro-Mags

3:58

14

It's the Limit/Life of My Own (Live at the Hollywood Paladium)

Cro-Mags

4:11

15

Signs of the Times (Live at the Hollywood Paladium)

Cro-Mags

2:03

16

Age of Quarrel (Live at the Hollywood Paladium)

Cro-Mags

5:12

17

Hard Times (Live at the Hollywood Paladium)

Cro-Mags

1:24

18

Death Camps (Live at the Hollywood Paladium)

Cro-Mags

5:25

19

Intro/See the Signs (Live at Studio One, New Jersey)

Cro-Mags

4:33

20

World Peace (Live at Studio One, New Jersey)

Cro-Mags

1:55

21

Show No Mercy (Live at Studio One, New Jersey)

Cro-Mags

1:45

22

Say Goodbye to Mother Earth (Live at Studio One, New Jersey)

Cro-Mags

3:06

23

Malfunction (Live at Studio One, New Jersey)

Cro-Mags

3:28

24

Path to Perfection (Live at Studio One, New Jersey)

Cro-Mags

2:44

25

The Other Side of Madness (Live at Studio One, New Jersey)

Cro-Mags

5:26

26

It's the Limit (Live at Studio One, New Jersey)

Cro-Mags

1:25

27

Life of My Own (Live at Studio One, New Jersey)

Cro-Mags

2:37

28

Age of Quarrel (Live at Studio One, New Jersey)

Cro-Mags

4:26

29

Signs of the Times (Live at Studio One, New Jersey)

Cro-Mags

1:50

30

Seekers of the Truth (Live at Studio One, New Jersey)

Cro-Mags

3:42

31

Don't Tread on Me (Live at Studio One, New Jersey)

Cro-Mags

1:14

32

Death Camps (Live at Studio One, New Jersey)

Cro-Mags

4:54

33

We Gotta Know (Live at Studio One, New Jersey)

Cro-Mags

2:42

34

Apocalypse Now (Live at Studio One, New Jersey)

 🅴

Cro-Mags

6:28

35

Crush the Demoniac (Live at Studio One, New Jersey)

Cro-Mags

3:34

36

Down but Not Out/Hard Times (Live at Studio One, New Jersey)

Cro-Mags

5:30

