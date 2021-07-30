Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Traveler's Blues

Traveler's Blues

Blues Traveler

Round Hill Records  • Блюз  • 2021

1

Funky Bitch

 🅴

Blues Traveler

4:32

2

You Got Me Runnin'

Blues TravelerCrystal Bowersox

3:22

3

Tore Down (with Wendy Moten)

Blues TravelerWendy Moten

4:43

4

Ball and Chain

Blues TravelerChristone "Kingfish" Ingram

5:47

5

Crazy

Blues TravelerRita WilsonJohn Scofield

4:29

6

Sittin' on the Top of the World

Blues TravelerWarren Haynes

5:20

7

Need Your Love so Bad

Blues TravelerThe War and Treaty

4:09

8

Roadhouse Blues

Blues TravelerMickey Raphael

4:25

9

Call Me the Breeze

Blues Traveler

3:41

10

Trouble in Mind

Blues TravelerKeb' Mo'

3:28

