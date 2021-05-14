Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Nonetto: Works by Nino Rota, Hanns Eisler & Bohuslav Martinů

Nonetto: Works by Nino Rota, Hanns Eisler & Bohuslav Martinů

Oxalys

Passacaille  • Классическая музыка  • 2021

1

Nonetto: I. Allegro calmo

Oxalys

5:04

2

Nonetto: II. Andante

Oxalys

4:56

3

Nonetto: III. Allegro con spirito - Poco meno - Tempo primo

Oxalys

3:52

4

Nonetto: IV. Canzone con variazioni (Tema. Allegretto calmo - Variations Nos.1-5)

Oxalys

8:32

5

Nonetto: V. Vivacissimo

Oxalys

4:07

6

Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: Ia. Allegro molto

Oxalys

1:04

7

Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: Ib. Andante l'istesso

Oxalys

2:29

8

Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: II. Allegro

Oxalys

0:44

9

Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: III. Allegretto

Oxalys

3:10

10

Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: IV. Allegretto

Oxalys

2:29

11

Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: V. Largo

Oxalys

1:47

12

Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: VI. Andante

Oxalys

3:50

13

Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: VII. Comodo

Oxalys

2:41

14

Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: VIII. Marcia funebre à la Mexicana

Oxalys

2:55

15

Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: IX. Finale (Allegro spirito)

Oxalys

2:30

16

Nonet No. 2, H. 374: I. Poco allegro

Oxalys

4:52

17

Nonet No. 2, H. 374: II. Andante

Oxalys

5:50

18

Nonet No. 2, H. 374: III. Allegretto

Oxalys

5:10

1

Nonetto: I. Allegro calmo

Oxalys

5:04

2

Nonetto: II. Andante

Oxalys

4:56

3

Nonetto: III. Allegro con spirito - Poco meno - Tempo primo

Oxalys

3:52

4

Nonetto: IV. Canzone con variazioni (Tema. Allegretto calmo - Variations Nos.1-5)

Oxalys

8:32

5

Nonetto: V. Vivacissimo

Oxalys

4:07

6

Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: Ia. Allegro molto

Oxalys

1:04

7

Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: Ib. Andante l'istesso

Oxalys

2:29

8

Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: II. Allegro

Oxalys

0:44

9

Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: III. Allegretto

Oxalys

3:10

10

Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: IV. Allegretto

Oxalys

2:29

11

Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: V. Largo

Oxalys

1:47

12

Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: VI. Andante

Oxalys

3:50

13

Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: VII. Comodo

Oxalys

2:41

14

Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: VIII. Marcia funebre à la Mexicana

Oxalys

2:55

15

Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: IX. Finale (Allegro spirito)

Oxalys

2:30

16

Nonet No. 2, H. 374: I. Poco allegro

Oxalys

4:52

17

Nonet No. 2, H. 374: II. Andante

Oxalys

5:50

18

Nonet No. 2, H. 374: III. Allegretto

Oxalys

5:10

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Strauss: Metamorphosen

Strauss: Metamorphosen

Oxalys
2020
Постер альбома Jolivet: Chant de Linos, Sonatine - Ravel: Introduction et Allegro - Debussy: Sonate for Flute, Alto and Harp

Jolivet: Chant de Linos, Sonatine - Ravel: Introduction et Allegro - Debussy: Sonate for Flute, Alto and Harp

Oxalys
2019
Постер альбома Gustav Mahler: Das Lied von der Erde

Gustav Mahler: Das Lied von der Erde

Постер альбома Jean Cras - La flûte de Pan & Quintets

Jean Cras - La flûte de Pan & Quintets

Постер альбома Joseph Jongen - Chamber Music

Joseph Jongen - Chamber Music

Oxalys
2016
Постер альбома Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp - Jongen: Pieces for Flute, Cello & Harp - Martin: Pavane

Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp - Jongen: Pieces for Flute, Cello & Harp - Martin: Pavane

Oxalys
2015