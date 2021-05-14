Nonetto: Works by Nino Rota, Hanns Eisler & Bohuslav Martinů

Слушатели
Oxalys
1
Nonetto: I. Allegro calmo
2
Nonetto: II. Andante
3
Nonetto: III. Allegro con spirito - Poco meno - Tempo primo
4
Nonetto: IV. Canzone con variazioni (Tema. Allegretto calmo - Variations Nos.1-5)
5
Nonetto: V. Vivacissimo
6
Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: Ia. Allegro molto
7
Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: Ib. Andante l'istesso
8
Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: II. Allegro
9
Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: III. Allegretto
10
Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: IV. Allegretto
11
Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: V. Largo
12
Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: VI. Andante
13
Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: VII. Comodo
14
Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: VIII. Marcia funebre à la Mexicana
15
Nonet No. 2 - Suite for Nine Instruments: IX. Finale (Allegro spirito)
16
Nonet No. 2, H. 374: I. Poco allegro
17
Nonet No. 2, H. 374: II. Andante
18
Nonet No. 2, H. 374: III. Allegretto
