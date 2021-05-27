Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Waiting

Waiting

Thursday

Velocity Records  • Панк-рок  • 2021

1

Porcelain

Thursday

4:36

2

This Side of Brightness

Thursday

3:32

3

Ian Curtis

Thursday

3:43

4

Introduction

Thursday

1:58

5

Streaks in the Sky

Thursday

4:26

6

In-Transmission

Thursday

3:37

7

Dying in New Brunswick

Thursday

4:02

8

The Dotted Line

Thursday

4:15

9

Where the Circle Ends

Thursday

3:13

