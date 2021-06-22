Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The M.E.S.O Project (The Gates of Babylon)

The M.E.S.O Project (The Gates of Babylon)

Reinhard Vanbergen

Music For Dreams  • Разная  • 2021

1

The Samas Gate (Presenting The Treble Violin)

Reinhard Vanbergen

6:04

2

The Enlil Gate (Presenting The Soprano Violin)

Reinhard Vanbergen

5:08

3

The Ishtar Gate (Presenting The Violin)

Reinhard Vanbergen

5:12

4

The Adad Gate (Presenting The Viola)

Reinhard Vanbergen

4:54

5

The Zababa Gate (Presenting The Tenor Cello)

Reinhard Vanbergen

5:36

6

The Marduk Gate (Presenting The Cello)

Reinhard Vanbergen

5:23

7

The Uras Gate (Presenting The Bass Cello)

Reinhard Vanbergen

5:01

8

The Royal Gate (Presenting The Double Bass)

Reinhard Vanbergen

5:24

