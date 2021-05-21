Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Bachianinha: Toquinho e Yamandu Costa (Live at Rio Montreux Jazz Festival)

Bachianinha: Toquinho e Yamandu Costa (Live at Rio Montreux Jazz Festival)

Toquinho, Yamandú Costa

MZA Music  • Инструментальная  • 2021

1

O Bem Do Mar / Saudade Da Bahia (Live At Rio Montreux Jazz Festival)

Toquinho

4:26

2

Asa Branca (Live At Rio Montreux Jazz Festival)

Toquinho

4:52

3

Odeon (Live At Rio Montreux Jazz Festival)

ToquinhoYamandú Costa

3:12

4

Apelo (Live At Rio Montreux Jazz Festival)

ToquinhoYamandú Costa

3:45

5

Chegada (Live At Rio Montreux Jazz Festival)

Yamandú Costa

4:05

6

A Legrand (Live At Rio Montreux Jazz Festival)

Yamandú Costa

2:46

7

Porro (Live At Rio Montreux Jazz Festival)

Yamandú Costa

4:32

8

Sarará (Live At Rio Montreux Jazz Festival)

Yamandú Costa

2:16

9

Tua Imagem (Live At Rio Montreux Jazz Festival)

ToquinhoYamandú Costa

3:04

10

Bachianinha No 1 (Live At Rio Montreux Jazz Festival)

ToquinhoYamandú Costa

2:56

