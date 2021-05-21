Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Vertigo

Vertigo

Jess and the Ancient Ones

Svart Records  • Электроника  • 2021

1

Burning of the Velvet Fires

Jessthe Ancient Ones

4:39

2

World Paranormal

Jessthe Ancient Ones

3:30

3

Talking Board

Jessthe Ancient Ones

5:01

4

Love Zombi

Jessthe Ancient Ones

4:39

5

Summer Tripping Man

Jessthe Ancient Ones

2:56

6

Born to Kill

Jessthe Ancient Ones

4:07

7

What's on Your Mind

Jessthe Ancient Ones

3:54

8

Strange Earth Illusion

Jessthe Ancient Ones

11:34

