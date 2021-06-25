Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Tides in Our Veins

The Tides in Our Veins

North Of South

Outsider Records  • Alternative  • 2021

1

A Pinch of Stardust

North Of South

11:43

2

Swim Among the Stars

North Of SouthRebecca Stanley

4:39

3

Soul Cartography

North Of SouthTom S. Englund

4:30

4

Just Fourteen Seconds

North Of SouthSakis TolisJavier Caminero

4:22

5

The Nameless Walker

North Of South

6:52

6

To Cross the Emotional Spectrum

North Of South

4:06

7

White Blindness

North Of South

4:30

8

The Robber of Memories

North Of South

5:35

9

In the Margins of the Script of Life

North Of South

3:26

10

Secrets And Revelations

North Of South

2:59

