Альбом
Постер альбома When Irish Eyes Are Smiling

When Irish Eyes Are Smiling

Brian Dullaghan

PMF  • Музыка мира  • 1996

1

The Rose of Tralee

Brian Dullaghan

2:41

2

After All These Years

Brian Dullaghan

3:11

3

Fields of Athehry

Brian Dullaghan

4:34

4

When You Were Sweet Sixteen

Brian Dullaghan

3:59

5

Limerick You're a Lady

Brian Dullaghan

3:55

6

Bunch of Thyme

Brian Dullaghan

3:11

7

I Will Love You All My Life

Brian Dullaghan

4:15

8

Molly Malone

Brian Dullaghan

3:05

9

Mountains of Mourne

Brian Dullaghan

4:24

10

Galway Bay

Brian Dullaghan

3:05

11

Isle of Innisfree

Brian Dullaghan

3:07

12

Maggie

Brian Dullaghan

3:15

13

I'll Take You Home Again Kathleen

Brian Dullaghan

3:01

14

Meeting of the Waters

Brian Dullaghan

3:03

15

When Irish Eyes Are Smiling

 🅴

Brian Dullaghan

3:05

16

Danny Boy

Brian Dullaghan

3:01

