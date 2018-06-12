Слушатели
Hooshyar Khayam
1
Strum
2
Bright Night
3
Crystal Forest
4
Asmar Asmar / Based on a Theme by Hossein Alizadeh
5
On the Pavements
6
Sonnet of Thousand Acacias
7
From Rubaiyat
8
Rohaab
9
I Love You
10
Second Sonnet of Thousand Acacias
11
Yek Gole Sorkh, Sad Gole Nasrani
12
Ayil / Rhapsody for Violin and Piano
