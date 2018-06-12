Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Thousand Acacias

Thousand Acacias

Hooshyar Khayam

Tehran Records  • Музыка мира  • 2018

1

Strum

Hooshyar Khayam

4:26

2

Bright Night

Hooshyar Khayam

4:43

3

Crystal Forest

Hooshyar Khayam

5:01

4

Asmar Asmar / Based on a Theme by Hossein Alizadeh

Hooshyar Khayam

2:51

5

On the Pavements

Hooshyar Khayam

2:47

6

Sonnet of Thousand Acacias

Hooshyar Khayam

3:03

7

From Rubaiyat

Hooshyar Khayam

2:38

8

Rohaab

Hooshyar Khayam

2:08

9

I Love You

Hooshyar Khayam

3:50

10

Second Sonnet of Thousand Acacias

Hooshyar Khayam

2:22

11

Yek Gole Sorkh, Sad Gole Nasrani

Hooshyar Khayam

2:42

12

Ayil / Rhapsody for Violin and Piano

Hooshyar Khayam

8:32

