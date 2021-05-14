Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома How to Leave Your Body

How to Leave Your Body

Not Waving

Ecstatic Recordings  • Электроника  • 2021

1

99

Not Waving

1:43

2

Hold On

Not WavingMarie Davidson

5:01

3

Never Ready

Not WavingSpivak

4:27

4

You Are Always Younger Than The Future

Not Waving

4:28

5

My Sway

Not WavingJonnine Standish

4:23

6

When You're Quiet

Not Waving

1:50

7

Define Normal

Not Waving

4:29

8

Last Time Leaving Home Part 2

Not WavingMark Lanegan

5:39

9

Self Portrait

Not Waving

1:12

10

Risentimento

Not Waving

1:31

11

My Best Is Good Enough

Not WavingJim O’Rourke

6:06

