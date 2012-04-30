Live 2012 (Live)

Слушатели
Axe
1
The Crown (Live)
2
Burn the City Down (Live)
3
Battles (Live)
4
Magic (In Our Eyes) (Live)
5
Sting of the Rain (Live)
6
Jennifer (Live)
7
Steal Another Fantasy (Live)
8
Back on the Streets (Live)
9
Forever (Live)
10
Children's Memory (Live)
11
Heroes and Legends (Live)
12
Rock 'n' Roll Party in the Streets (Live)
