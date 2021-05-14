Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома We Got Your Back

We Got Your Back

The Sey Sisters

Satélite K  • R&B и фанк  • 2021

1

We Got Your Back

The Sey Sisters

3:43

2

The Dawn Sun

The Sey Sisters

3:07

3

Aunties' Reunion

The Sey Sisters

1:14

4

Black African Woman

The Sey Sisters

3:37

5

This Moment

The Sey Sisters

3:47

6

The Journey

 🅴

The Sey SistersAkua Naru

6:38

7

Legacy

The Sey Sisters

2:55

8

Grandpa's Lullaby

The Sey Sisters

0:19

9

Dear Nala

The Sey Sisters

3:31

10

Nana's Lullaby

The Sey Sisters

0:55

11

What Is Freedom for You

The Sey Sisters

3:26

12

We Still Flourish

The Sey Sisters

3:22

13

Come & Rest

The Sey Sisters

2:13

14

We Are Because You Were

The Sey Sisters

4:43

