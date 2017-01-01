Chansons d'amour des XVIe et XVIIe siècles

Слушатели
Matthias Spaeter, Gudrun Ryhming
1
C'est un amant, ouvrez la porte
Gudrun RyhmingMatthias Spaeter
2
Si je languis d'un martire incogneu
3
Pour la bergère Lisette je soupire vainement
4
Il n'est parle que de vos charmes
5
Non, n'apprehendez point
6
Doux charmes du printemps
7
Un satire cornu
8
Faire, If You Expect Admiring
9
Third Booke of Songs: Weepe You No More Sad Fountains
10
First Booke of Songs: Away With These Selfe Loving Lads
11
Time Cruel Time
12
Down in a Valley
13
Wandring in This Place
14
Bellissima Regina
15
O Durezza di Ferro
16
Amarilli Mia Bella
17
O Quam Pulchra Es, SV 317
18
Amor, Amor Non Dormir Più
