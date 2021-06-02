Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома frei aber einsam

frei aber einsam

Seiji Okamoto, Kyohei Sorita

NOVA Record  • Классическая музыка  • 2021

1

F.A.E. Sonate für Violine und Pianoforte: 1. Allegro

Seiji OkamotoKyohei Sorita

12:43

2

F.A.E. Sonate für Violine und Pianoforte: 2. Intermezzo, Bewegt, doch nicht zu schnell

Seiji OkamotoKyohei Sorita

2:52

3

F.A.E. Sonate für Violine und Pianoforte: 3. Scherzo, Allegro

Seiji OkamotoKyohei Sorita

5:14

4

F.A.E. Sonate für Violine und Pianoforte: 4. Finale, Markiertes, ziemlich lebhaftes Tempo

Seiji OkamotoKyohei Sorita

7:01

5

3 Romanzen für Violine und Klavier Op.22: 1. Andante molto

Seiji OkamotoKyohei Sorita

3:02

6

3 Romanzen für Violine und Klavier Op.22: 2. Allegretto

Seiji OkamotoKyohei Sorita

3:07

7

3 Romanzen für Violine und Klavier Op.22: 3. Leidenschaftlich schnell

Seiji OkamotoKyohei Sorita

3:55

8

Sonate für Klavier und Violine Nr.1 in G-Dur Op.78: 1. Vivace ma non troppo

Seiji OkamotoKyohei Sorita

11:11

9

Sonate für Klavier und Violine Nr.1 in G-Dur Op.78: 2. Adagio

Seiji OkamotoKyohei Sorita

7:13

10

Sonate für Klavier und Violine Nr.1 in G-Dur Op.78: 3. Allegro molto moderato

Seiji OkamotoKyohei Sorita

8:50

