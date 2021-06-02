frei aber einsam

Слушатели
Seiji Okamoto, Kyohei Sorita
F.A.E. Sonate für Violine und Pianoforte: 1. Allegro
F.A.E. Sonate für Violine und Pianoforte: 2. Intermezzo, Bewegt, doch nicht zu schnell
F.A.E. Sonate für Violine und Pianoforte: 3. Scherzo, Allegro
F.A.E. Sonate für Violine und Pianoforte: 4. Finale, Markiertes, ziemlich lebhaftes Tempo
3 Romanzen für Violine und Klavier Op.22: 1. Andante molto
3 Romanzen für Violine und Klavier Op.22: 2. Allegretto
3 Romanzen für Violine und Klavier Op.22: 3. Leidenschaftlich schnell
Sonate für Klavier und Violine Nr.1 in G-Dur Op.78: 1. Vivace ma non troppo
Sonate für Klavier und Violine Nr.1 in G-Dur Op.78: 2. Adagio
Sonate für Klavier und Violine Nr.1 in G-Dur Op.78: 3. Allegro molto moderato