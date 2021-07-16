Looking at You

Слушатели
Kamala Sankaram, Rob Handel
1
Opening Sequence: This is where the winners end up
Kamala SankaramRob Handel
2
Opening Sequence: Dorothy
3
Opening Sequence: Thirteen Eyes
4
Ethan
5
Scrolling Back
6
First Day at Work
7
Fuck You Dorothy
8
Transit
9
Bike
10
Ghosting
11
Flashback
12
I Hate the Media
13
Geek Trio (Nothing to Hide)
14
Exterminator
15
Burn it to the Ground
16
The Agents
17
Interrogation
18
Executive Office
19
The Algorithm Learns
20
Off the Rails
21
Product Launch
22
Epilogue (Something to Hide)