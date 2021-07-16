Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Looking at You

Looking at You

Kamala Sankaram, Rob Handel

Bright Shiny Things  • Классическая музыка  • 2021

1

Opening Sequence: This is where the winners end up

Kamala SankaramRob Handel

5:18

2

Opening Sequence: Dorothy

Kamala SankaramRob Handel

2:50

3

Opening Sequence: Thirteen Eyes

Kamala SankaramRob Handel

3:31

4

Ethan

Kamala SankaramRob Handel

3:21

5

Scrolling Back

Kamala SankaramRob Handel

4:00

6

First Day at Work

 🅴

Kamala SankaramRob Handel

3:33

7

Fuck You Dorothy

 🅴

Kamala SankaramRob Handel

3:29

8

Transit

Kamala SankaramRob Handel

3:57

9

Bike

Kamala SankaramRob Handel

3:36

10

Ghosting

Kamala SankaramRob Handel

2:26

11

Flashback

 🅴

Kamala SankaramRob Handel

7:52

12

I Hate the Media

Kamala SankaramRob Handel

0:39

13

Geek Trio (Nothing to Hide)

Kamala SankaramRob Handel

4:21

14

Exterminator

Kamala SankaramRob Handel

3:12

15

Burn it to the Ground

Kamala SankaramRob Handel

4:15

16

The Agents

Kamala SankaramRob Handel

2:02

17

Interrogation

Kamala SankaramRob Handel

4:29

18

Executive Office

 🅴

Kamala SankaramRob Handel

5:22

19

The Algorithm Learns

Kamala SankaramRob Handel

4:38

20

Off the Rails

Kamala SankaramRob Handel

3:32

21

Product Launch

 🅴

Kamala SankaramRob Handel

7:42

22

Epilogue (Something to Hide)

 🅴

Kamala SankaramRob Handel

1:30

